ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target Lowered to $695.00 at Cowen

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Cowen from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on NOW. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $800.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $692.00 to $613.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $652.00 to $613.00 in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ServiceNow currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $667.97.

NYSE NOW traded down $10.94 on Thursday, reaching $493.08. The company had a trading volume of 9,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,805,020. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.42 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. ServiceNow has a 1-year low of $448.27 and a 1-year high of $707.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $538.62 and its 200-day moving average is $593.90.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 9.43%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that ServiceNow will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other ServiceNow news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 647 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $564.20, for a total value of $365,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total transaction of $101,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,441 shares of company stock valued at $17,985,675 in the last three months. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 75.0% during the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 60.0% during the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 48 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 96.2% during the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 51 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AHL Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in ServiceNow during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

