Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY) Short Interest Update

Shimizu Co. (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

SHMUY opened at $20.71 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.97 and its 200-day moving average is $26.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.37 and a beta of 0.51. Shimizu has a 52-week low of $20.71 and a 52-week high of $34.89.

Get Shimizu alerts:

Shimizu (OTCMKTS:SHMUY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter. Shimizu had a return on equity of 4.65% and a net margin of 3.20%.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Shimizu from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th.

About Shimizu (Get Rating)

Shimizu Corporation engages in the building contracting, civil engineering, machinery, and other construction works in Japan. It is also involved in the research, planning, study, evaluation, diagnosis, soil analysis, surveying, design, supervision, management, and consultancy related to regional, urban, ocean, space, resources, and energy developments, as well as construction works and environment improvement; and purchase, sale, letting, brokerage, management, appraisal, and consultancy of real estate.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Shimizu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shimizu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.