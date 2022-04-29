Short Interest in Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK) Declines By 54.7%

Advent Convertible and Income Fund (NYSE:AVK – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, a decline of 54.7% from the March 31st total of 27,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
NYSE:AVK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.52. 1,299 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,761. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $15.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.90. Advent Convertible and Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $14.04 and a fifty-two week high of $19.91.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.67%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
Advent Convertible and Income Fund Company Profile (Get Rating)
Advent Claymore Convertible Securities and Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Advent Capital Management, LLC. The fund primarily invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors.
