Short Interest in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB) Expands By 139.6%

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 (NYSE:AGCB – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 68,300 shares, a growth of 139.6% from the March 31st total of 28,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 220,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 during the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Virtu Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 168.8% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 27,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 17,241 shares during the period. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 814.3% during the fourth quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. now owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. LGL Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 4,325 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 in the 4th quarter valued at $394,000. 81.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGCB opened at $9.83 on Friday. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 has a twelve month low of $9.70 and a twelve month high of $10.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $9.81 and its 200-day moving average is $9.88.

Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Menlo Park, California.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altimeter Growth Corp. 2 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.