Short Interest in Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY) Declines By 67.5%

Alumina Limited (OTCMKTS:AWCMY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a drop of 67.5% from the March 31st total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Shares of Alumina stock opened at $5.16 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.68. Alumina has a 1 year low of $4.44 and a 1 year high of $6.99.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Alumina from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

Alumina Limited, through its 40% interest in Alcoa World Alumina and Chemicals, engages in bauxite mining, alumina refining, and aluminum smelting businesses. The company has a network of bauxite mines and alumina refineries in Australia, Guinea, Brazil, Spain, and Saudi Arabia; and holds a 55% interest in the Portland aluminum smelter in Victoria, Australia.

