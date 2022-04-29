Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rises By 127.3%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Ambu A/S stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $57.02.

Ambu A/S develops, produces, and sells medical devices to hospitals, clinics, and rescue services worldwide. It provides healthcare solutions in the fields of visualization, anesthesia, and patient monitoring and diagnostics. The company offers endoscopy products, such as bronchoscopes and monitors; and neurology products, including EEG and EMG electrodes, EMG guided injections, and intraoperative monitoring products.

