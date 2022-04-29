Short Interest in Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Rises By 127.3%

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,000 shares, an increase of 127.3% from the March 31st total of 2,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.
Ambu A/S stock opened at $13.57 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.75. Ambu A/S has a 12 month low of $13.24 and a 12 month high of $57.02.
Ambu A/S Company Profile
