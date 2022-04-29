Short Interest in Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI) Expands By 108.7%

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATXI – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, a growth of 108.7% from the March 31st total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,850,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Avenue Therapeutics stock opened at $0.37 on Friday. Avenue Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.20 and a twelve month high of $5.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.88.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 34.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 23,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 5,905 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avenue Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $183,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Avenue Therapeutics by 50.8% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 118,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 39,786 shares during the period. 5.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Avenue Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes products primarily for use in the acute/intensive care hospital setting. Its product candidate is intravenous Tramadol, a synthetic dual-acting opioid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of post-operative acute pain.

