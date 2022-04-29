Short Interest in B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG) Declines By 73.2%

B2Digital, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:BTDG – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the March 31st total of 118,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,494,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS BTDG opened at $0.00 on Friday. B2Digital has a 52 week low of $0.00 and a 52 week high of $0.01.

B2Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

B2Digital, Incorporated operates as a live event sports company in the United States. It creates and develops league champions; and develops systems and technologies for event management, digital ticketing sales, digital video distribution, digital marketing, PPV, fighter management, merchandise sales, brand management, and financial control systems.

