Short Interest in Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY) Grows By 487.5%

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:BKKLY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 487.5% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Bangkok Bank Public from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BKKLY opened at $19.45 on Friday. Bangkok Bank Public has a 1 year low of $14.90 and a 1 year high of $23.27. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.71.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a yield of 2.03%.

Bangkok Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services in Thailand and internationally. The company operates through Domestic Banking, International Banking, Investment Banking, and Others segments. It offers various personal banking products and services, including savings, current, fixed deposit, foreign currency, and other accounts; home and personal loans, as well as loans for pensioners; mutual funds; investments products and services, such as bonds and debentures, as well as agency services; life and non-life bancassurance products; payment, funds transfer, currency exchange and foreign instrument, and SMS services; debit, credit, and prepaid cards; and phone and Internet banking, mobile banking, ATMs, and other services.

