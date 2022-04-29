Short Interest in Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY) Decreases By 78.4%

Bankinter, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BKNIY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decline of 78.4% from the March 31st total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.7 days.

Shares of BKNIY opened at $5.93 on Friday. Bankinter has a one year low of $4.79 and a one year high of $9.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.73 and its 200-day moving average is $5.54.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th were paid a dividend of $0.0522 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 28th. This represents a yield of 33.83%. This is a boost from Bankinter’s previous dividend of $0.05.

BKNIY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Bankinter from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bankinter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.30.

Bankinter, SA provides various banking products and services to individuals and corporate customers, and small- and medium-sized enterprises in Spain. It offers salary, non-salary, professional, basic, currency, pension, business, and current accounts, as well as deposit products; and mortgages and loan products, as well as financing services.

