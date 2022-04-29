Short Interest in BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY) Expands By 145.6%

BB Seguridade Participações S.A. (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,700 shares, a growth of 145.6% from the March 31st total of 12,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 97,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

BBSEY stock opened at $5.21 on Friday. BB Seguridade Participações has a one year low of $3.37 and a one year high of $5.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.81.

BB Seguridade Participações (OTCMKTS:BBSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $294.76 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that BB Seguridade Participações will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

BB Seguridade Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, invests in the insurance, pension plans, premium bonds, reinsurance, and dental insurance businesses in Brazil. It operates through two segments, Security and Brokerage. The Security segment offers life, property and vehicle, property and vehicle, rural, special risks and financial, transport, hulls, housing, and personal insurance products.

