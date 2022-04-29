Short Interest in Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Decreases By 79.0%

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 79.0% from the March 31st total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 298,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €85.00 ($91.40) to €88.00 ($94.62) in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price target on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from €110.00 ($118.28) to €106.00 ($113.98) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.00.

OTCMKTS:BDRFY opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $20.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.52. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $17.25 and a 52-week high of $25.36.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of $0.1001 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.49%.

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft engages in the manufacture and distribution of consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment provides adhesive tapes and self-adhesive products and system solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

