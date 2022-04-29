Short Interest in Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW) Grows By 128.8%

Biotech Acquisition (NASDAQ:BIOTW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 128.8% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 35,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.
BIOTW stock opened at $0.23 on Friday. Biotech Acquisition has a 52 week low of $0.15 and a 52 week high of $1.22.
