Short Interest in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Drops By 51.1%

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, a decrease of 51.1% from the March 31st total of 9,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of NYSE BTA opened at $10.46 on Friday. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust has a 12 month low of $10.32 and a 12 month high of $15.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.86.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.
