Short Interest in BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY) Declines By 75.0%

BlueScope Steel Limited (OTCMKTS:BLSFY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the March 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of BLSFY opened at $70.19 on Friday. BlueScope Steel has a 1 year low of $62.02 and a 1 year high of $90.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.56.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were issued a $0.8515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 3.51%.

BlueScope Steel Limited produces and sells metal coated and painted steel building products in Australia, New Zealand, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, North America, the Pacific Islands, and Asia. The company operates through five segments: Australian Steel Products, North Star BlueScope Steel, Building Products Asia & North America, Buildings North America, and New Zealand & Pacific Islands.

