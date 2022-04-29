Short Interest in Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF) Expands By 170.0%

Bucher Industries AG (OTCMKTS:BCHHF – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, an increase of 170.0% from the March 31st total of 2,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 54.0 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Bucher Industries from CHF 517 to CHF 499 in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Bucher Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

OTCMKTS BCHHF opened at $375.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $408.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $461.30. Bucher Industries has a 52 week low of $366.55 and a 52 week high of $553.50.

Bucher Industries AG develops, manufactures, and sells machinery, vehicles, hydraulic components, and manufacturing equipment for use in harvesting, food producing and packaging, and roads and public spaces cleaning in Asia, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five divisions: Kuhn Group, Bucher Municipal, Bucher Hydraulics, Bucher Emhart Glass, and Bucher Specials.

