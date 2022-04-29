Short Interest in Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF) Expands By 158.0%

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:DCNNF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a growth of 158.0% from the March 31st total of 10,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 334,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of Canadian Palladium Resources stock opened at 0.07 on Friday. Canadian Palladium Resources has a 52 week low of 0.04 and a 52 week high of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of 0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 0.06.

About Canadian Palladium Resources (Get Rating)

Canadian Palladium Resources Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of resource properties in North America and Europe. The company holds 100% interest in the East Bull Palladium Property that comprise 992 hectares located in the Gerow Township, Ontario, Canada; and TisovÃ¡ and TGER cobalt-copper properties located in Europe.

