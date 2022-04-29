Short Interest in Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF) Drops By 76.8%

Cannabix Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLOZF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 76.8% from the March 31st total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 142,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:BLOZF opened at $0.44 on Friday. Cannabix Technologies has a 1 year low of $0.39 and a 1 year high of $1.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.50.

Get Cannabix Technologies alerts:

Cannabix Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cannabix Technologies Inc, a technology company, develops marijuana breathalyzer for employers, law enforcement, governments, and public in North America. It develops tetrahydrocannabinol breath analyzers, a point of care breath testing tool for the rapid detection of recent cannabis use; and breath collection units.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cannabix Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cannabix Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.