Short Interest in Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY) Grows By 95.7%

Cochlear Limited (OTCMKTS:CHEOY – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 95.7% from the March 31st total of 4,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Macquarie downgraded shares of Cochlear from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cochlear from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Cochlear from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Cochlear alerts:

Shares of Cochlear stock opened at $82.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.68. Cochlear has a one year low of $63.18 and a one year high of $94.21.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.5142 per share. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th.

Cochlear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Cochlear Limited provides implantable hearing solutions for adults and children worldwide. It offers cochlear implant systems, sound processor upgrades, bone conduction systems, accessories, and other products. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cochlear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cochlear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.