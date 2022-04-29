Short Interest in Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Drops By 63.4%

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a drop of 63.4% from the March 31st total of 11,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 130,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of CLPBY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.77. 100,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,551. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Coloplast A/S has a fifty-two week low of $13.20 and a fifty-two week high of $18.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $14.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.90 and a beta of 0.28.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 1,038.00 to 1,033.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. DNB Markets raised Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Coloplast A/S from 975.00 to 990.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,055.67.

Coloplast A/S engages in the development and sale of intimate healthcare products and services in Denmark, the United States, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Chronic Care, Interventional Urology, and Wound & Skin Care. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

