Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Grows By 92.8%

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daicel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

DACHF remained flat at $$7.10 during trading on Friday. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

