Short Interest in Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHF) Grows By 92.8%

Posted by on Apr 29th, 2022

Daicel Co. (OTCMKTS:DACHFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 369,000 shares, a growth of 92.8% from the March 31st total of 191,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Daicel from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th.

DACHF remained flat at $$7.10 during trading on Friday. Daicel has a 12-month low of $7.10 and a 12-month high of $7.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.23.

About Daicel (Get Rating)

Daicel Corporation manufactures and sells cellulosic derivatives, organic chemicals, plastics, pyrotechnic devices, and other products in Japan, Asia, North America, Latin America, and Europe. The company offers 1,3-Butylene glycol, polyglycerin, and other raw materials for cosmetics; natural health food materials and supplements, including equol and konjac ceramide; chiral columns, chiral reagents, and analysis services for CPI; cellulose acetate for LCD optical and high-performance optical films; resist materials and solvents for electronic materials and semiconductors; and lens modules, silver nano inks, and organic semiconductor devices for use in sensors.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Daicel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Daicel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.