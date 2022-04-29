Short Interest in Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF) Declines By 53.7%

Denka Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DENKF – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,400 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the March 31st total of 39,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 13.1 days.

OTCMKTS:DENKF traded down $0.15 on Friday, reaching $25.22. The stock had a trading volume of 300 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,364. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.65. Denka has a 12-month low of $25.06 and a 12-month high of $40.70.

Denka Company Profile

Denka Company Limited manufactures and sells organic and inorganic materials to electronic materials and pharmaceuticals in Japan and internationally. The company's Electronics & Innovative Products division provides conductive agents for lithium for lithium-ion batteries, thermal materials and substrates, functional ceramics, films, and tapes.

