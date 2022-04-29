Short Interest in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR) Declines By 50.7%

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 31,100 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the March 31st total of 63,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 623.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 75,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 34,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Shorepoint Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $307,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $168,000. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 547,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,996,000 after acquiring an additional 40,053 shares during the last quarter.
Shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust stock opened at $12.98 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.33. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 52 week low of $12.76 and a 52 week high of $15.60.
About Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust
Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.
