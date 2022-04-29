Short Interest in Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW) Rises By 154.5%

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. (NYSE:EOCW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, an increase of 154.5% from the March 31st total of 6,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 30,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Elliott Opportunity II in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Kawa Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $342,000. Mariner Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II during the fourth quarter worth about $489,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,263,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,353,000 after buying an additional 57,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Saba Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Elliott Opportunity II by 75.0% during the fourth quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,420,000 after buying an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. 43.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE EOCW opened at $9.79 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.76. Elliott Opportunity II has a 52 week low of $9.55 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Elliott Opportunity II Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or assets. It intends to identify and acquire opportunities in the technology sector.

