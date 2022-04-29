Short Interest in Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA) Rises By 142.9%

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMMA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 142.9% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of EMMA stock opened at $0.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.34 and a beta of 1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $1.15 and its 200 day moving average is $1.35. Emmaus Life Sciences has a 12 month low of $0.64 and a 12 month high of $4.00.

Emmaus Life Sciences Company Profile

Emmaus Life Sciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, markets, and sells treatments and therapies primarily for rare and orphan diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead candidate is Endari, an L-glutamine oral powder to reduce the acute complications of sickle cell disease in adult and pediatric patients five years of age and older.

