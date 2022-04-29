Short Interest in Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF) Rises By 134.5%

Fibra Danhos (OTCMKTS:GRFFF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 109,500 shares, an increase of 134.5% from the March 31st total of 46,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

OTCMKTS:GRFFF opened at $1.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05. Fibra Danhos has a 1 year low of $1.01 and a 1 year high of $1.17.

Fibra Danhos Company Profile

Fibra Danhos is a Mexican trust established primarily to develop, own, lease, operate and acquire iconic and premier quality commercial real estate assets in Mexico. Our goal is to provide attractive risk-adjusted returns for Holders of our CBFIs in the long term, through stable cash distributions and the appreciation of our properties.

