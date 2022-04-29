Short Interest in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT) Grows By 131.3%

First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FYT – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,500 shares, a growth of 131.3% from the March 31st total of 6,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 37,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 123.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund by 4.7% during the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund during the fourth quarter worth approximately $247,000.

Shares of NASDAQ FYT opened at $49.07 on Friday. First Trust Small Cap Value AlphaDEX Fund has a fifty-two week low of $47.38 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.082 per share. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th.

