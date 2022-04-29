Short Interest in Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF) Grows By 95.9%

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 99,300 shares, an increase of 95.9% from the March 31st total of 50,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 66.2 days.

Shares of GNMSF stock opened at $349.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.26 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $349.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $377.19. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $300.45 and a 1 year high of $500.92.

Genmab A/S (OTCMKTS:GNMSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 35.58%.

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

