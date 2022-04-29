Short Interest in Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF) Expands By 134.2%

Gentera, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:CMPRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,261,600 shares, a growth of 134.2% from the March 31st total of 538,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Gentera from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Barclays raised shares of Gentera from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th.

OTCMKTS CMPRF opened at $0.75 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.67. Gentera has a twelve month low of $0.46 and a twelve month high of $0.80.

Gentera, S. A. B. de C. V. provides various financial products and services in Mexico, Peru, and Guatemala. It offers demand and time deposits; money market products; business, commercial, and consumer loans; and residential mortgages. The company also provides insurance and savings products, means of payment, transactional channels, and remittance payment services.

