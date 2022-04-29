Short Interest in Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY) Declines By 51.9%

Hang Seng Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:HSNGY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSNGY opened at $17.78 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.03. Hang Seng Bank has a 1 year low of $16.80 and a 1 year high of $21.61.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were paid a $0.2106 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 7th.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hang Seng Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Hang Seng Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hang Seng Bank Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services to individual, corporate, commercial, small and medium-sized enterprise, and institutional customers in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other.

