Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 93.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter.

Separately, DNB Markets lowered shares of Husqvarna AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th.

Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.

