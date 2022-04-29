Short Interest in Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY) Expands By 93.1%

Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,000 shares, an increase of 93.1% from the March 31st total of 14,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 127,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HSQVY traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 94,135 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,650. Husqvarna AB has a 52 week low of $18.12 and a 52 week high of $32.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43.
Husqvarna AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HSQVY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $959.97 million for the quarter.
About Husqvarna AB (publ) (Get Rating)
Husqvarna AB (publ) produces and sells outdoor power products, watering products, and cutting and surface preparation equipment. It operates through three divisions: Husqvarna Forest & Garden, Gardena, and Husqvarna Construction. The Husqvarna Forest & Garden division offers handheld products, such as chainsaws, brush cutters, trimmers, and leaf blowers; wheeled products, such as front riders and zero-turn mowers; robotic lawn mowers; and accessories and spare parts.
