Short Interest in IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA) Grows By 153.3%

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a growth of 153.3% from the March 31st total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Shares of IDBA stock opened at $11.07 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $149.39 million and a PE ratio of -2.95. IDEX Biometrics ASA has a 1-year low of $9.90 and a 1-year high of $31.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.68 and a 200 day moving average of $21.72.

Get IDEX Biometrics ASA alerts:

IDEX Biometrics ASA (NASDAQ:IDBA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.94). IDEX Biometrics ASA had a negative net margin of 1,146.20% and a negative return on equity of 115.40%. The company had revenue of $0.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that IDEX Biometrics ASA will post -2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in IDEX Biometrics ASA stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA ( NASDAQ:IDBA Get Rating ) by 1,539.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in IDEX Biometrics ASA were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About IDEX Biometrics ASA (Get Rating)

IDEX Biometrics ASA engages in the design, development, and sale of fingerprint identification and authentication solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and Asia. The company offers IDEX Biometrics for the biometrics smart card market, including biometric fingerprint sensors for use in dual interface, contactless only, and contact only smart cards; biometric fingerprint modules for contact based smart cards; and on-card enrollment solutions for remote in-person enrollment.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX Biometrics ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.