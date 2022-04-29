Short Interest in Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF) Drops By 51.9%

Indiva Limited (OTCMKTS:NDVAF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a decline of 51.9% from the March 31st total of 5,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 34,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NDVAF opened at $0.19 on Friday. Indiva has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.24.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Indiva from C$1.25 to C$0.60 in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Indiva Limited operates as a licensed producer of cannabis products in Canada. It creates premium pre-rolls, flower, capsules, and edible products, as well as provides production and manufacturing services to peer entities. The company produces and distributes the Bhang Chocolate, Wana Sour Gummies, Ruby Cannabis Sugar, Sapphire Cannabis Salt, Artisan Batch, and other powered by INDIVA products through license agreements and partnerships.

