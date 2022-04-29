Short Interest in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA) Declines By 63.9%

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust (NYSE:OIA – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 39,300 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the March 31st total of 108,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 61.7% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 19,400 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,400 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. Bromfield Sneider Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the first quarter valued at $93,000. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,977 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $128,000 after buying an additional 2,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OIA traded up $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $6.45. 100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 124,890. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.48. Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $8.54.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0305 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Municipal Income Opportunities Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

