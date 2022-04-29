Short Interest in Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM) Expands By 125.3%

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals (NYSE:VGM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,000 shares, an increase of 125.3% from the March 31st total of 18,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 166,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 956.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 249,879 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,904,000 after purchasing an additional 226,227 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 35,148 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,929 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,835 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 92,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,292,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 437,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,105,000 after purchasing an additional 6,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE VGM opened at $10.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.69. Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals has a fifty-two week low of $10.61 and a fifty-two week high of $14.36.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be paid a $0.0494 dividend. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th.

Invesco Trust for Investment Grade Municipals is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

