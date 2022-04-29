Short Interest in Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY) Drops By 50.3%

Kao Co. (OTCMKTS:KAOOY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, a decline of 50.3% from the March 31st total of 308,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 744,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

KAO stock opened at $8.02 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.72. KAO has a fifty-two week low of $7.50 and a fifty-two week high of $13.25.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut KAO from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 31st.

Kao Corporation develops and sells cosmetic, skin/hair care, human health care, fabric and home care, and chemical products. It offers face, body, and oral care products; and bath healthcare products, haircare products, hair styling agents, hair coloring agents, clothing and cloth care products, kitchen care products, homecare items, food and sanitary products, thermal supplies, and pet supplies, and other products.

