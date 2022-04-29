Short Interest in Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF) Decreases By 51.5%

Knight Therapeutics Inc. (OTCMKTS:KHTRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 145,500 shares, a decrease of 51.5% from the March 31st total of 300,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 363.8 days.

Shares of KHTRF stock opened at $4.19 on Friday. Knight Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $3.66 and a 52-week high of $4.64. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.22 and its 200 day moving average is $4.20.

KHTRF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Knight Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from C$7.00 to C$5.30 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Knight Equity dropped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Knight Therapeutics from C$8.50 to C$7.50 in a research report on Friday, March 25th.

Knight Therapeutics Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices in Canada, Latin America, and internationally. It offers Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib to treat metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer and for pain associated with endometriosis; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic adenocarcinoma; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and doft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for differentiated thyroid cancer, advanced renal cell cancer, and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

