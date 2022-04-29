Short Interest in Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW) Declines By 51.8%

Marlin Technology Co. (NASDAQ:FINMW – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a decrease of 51.8% from the March 31st total of 8,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 36,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:FINMW opened at $0.20 on Friday. Marlin Technology has a 52-week low of $0.16 and a 52-week high of $1.36.

Get Marlin Technology alerts:

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Marlin Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marlin Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.