Short Interest in M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP) Increases By 100.0%

M&F Bancorp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:MFBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS MFBP opened at $6.97 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.24. M&F Bancorp has a 12-month low of $6.60 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Get M&F Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from M&F Bancorp’s previous dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th.

M&F Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the Mechanics and Farmers Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services in North Carolina. It offers deposit products, including demand deposits; checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for M&F Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&F Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.