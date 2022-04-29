Short Interest in Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY) Grows By 157.1%

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, an increase of 157.1% from the March 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MTLHY opened at $29.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Mitsubishi Chemical has a twelve month low of $29.44 and a twelve month high of $48.55. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $32.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.02.

Get Mitsubishi Chemical alerts:

Mitsubishi Chemical (OTCMKTS:MTLHY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.94 billion for the quarter. Mitsubishi Chemical had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 4.28%.

Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings Corporation provides performance products, chemicals, industrial gases, health care products, and other products in Japan and internationally. The company's performance products include specialty chemicals, functional food materials, inorganic materials, electronic and electrical components and products, molding and processed products, film and sheet products, synthetic paper and fiber, carbon fiber, equipment, instruments and systems, materials and products for industrial use, construction materials, civil engineering materials, aqua-related materials and products, leisure, sports, and daily goods.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mitsubishi Chemical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.