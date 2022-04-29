Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Rises By 140.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $28.40.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $13,116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund (IIF)
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.