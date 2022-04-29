Short Interest in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF) Rises By 140.0%

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc. (NYSE:IIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund stock opened at $24.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.16. Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund has a 12-month low of $22.74 and a 12-month high of $28.40.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IIF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $13,116,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 526,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,048,000 after acquiring an additional 88,169 shares in the last quarter. Logan Stone Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,260,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund during the 4th quarter worth $1,035,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $693,000. 55.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley India Investment Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund is co-managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Company. It invests in the public equity markets of India. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

