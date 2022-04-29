Short Interest in NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM) Increases By 129.2%

NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCSM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, an increase of 129.2% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NCSM. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in NCS Multistage in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NCS Multistage by 71.3% in the fourth quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 17,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of NCS Multistage by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 65,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ NCSM opened at $48.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.05 million, a PE ratio of -24.08 and a beta of 1.53. NCS Multistage has a one year low of $21.64 and a one year high of $62.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.87.
NCS Multistage Company Profile (Get Rating)
NCS Multistage Holdings, Inc provides engineered products and support services for oil and natural gas well completions and field development strategies in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers fracturing systems, which include casing-installed sliding sleeves, downhole frac isolation assemblies, sand jet perforating products, accelus sliding sleeves, injection control devices, repeat precision products, chemical and radioactive tracer diagnostics, and well construction products.
