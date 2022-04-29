Short Interest in Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF) Rises By 94.7%

Orezone Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:ORZCF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 26,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 139,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

ORZCF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Orezone Gold from C$2.75 to C$3.25 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Orezone Gold from C$2.00 to C$2.40 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

Orezone Gold stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $1.16. 80,340 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 46,891. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.06. Orezone Gold has a 12-month low of $0.77 and a 12-month high of $1.43.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

