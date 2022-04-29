Short Interest in Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA) Increases By 95.8%

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp. (NASDAQ:ORIA – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, a growth of 95.8% from the March 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:ORIA opened at $9.80 on Friday. Orion Biotech Opportunities has a 12 month low of $9.45 and a 12 month high of $10.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $9.72 and its 200 day moving average is $9.76.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Exos Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Orion Biotech Opportunities by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Exos Asset Management LLC now owns 52,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Fifth Lane Capital LP bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $324,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 4th quarter worth about $484,000. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC bought a new position in Orion Biotech Opportunities in the 3rd quarter worth about $737,000. Institutional investors own 34.18% of the company’s stock.

Orion Biotech Opportunities Corp., a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

