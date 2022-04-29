Short Interest in Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Declines By 51.7%

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,700 shares, a decrease of 51.7% from the March 31st total of 18,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of PLBC stock opened at $36.15 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $210.86 million, a P/E ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 0.59. Plumas Bancorp has a one year low of $26.33 and a one year high of $41.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 2nd will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.54%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Plumas Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLBC. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Plumas Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 35.2% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Plumas Bancorp by 16.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,373 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,935 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Plumas Bancorp

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

