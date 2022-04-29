Short Interest in Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO) Increases By 100.0%

Pono Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:PONO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the March 31st total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Pono Capital in the 4th quarter worth $8,148,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,678,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,475,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,268,000. Finally, Beryl Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pono Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $3,239,000. 20.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pono Capital alerts:

PONO stock opened at $10.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05. Pono Capital has a one year low of $5.36 and a one year high of $10.10.

Pono Capital Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business opportunities in the field of enterprise security and operations applications, cloud-based content and digital streaming services, drone technology and service, artificial intelligence, consumer healthcare and wellness, biomedical technology, entertainment/gaming, distance learning, and online retail and e-sports.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Pono Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pono Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.