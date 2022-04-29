Short Interest in Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM) Increases By 152.0%

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. (NASDAQ:LITM – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 203,600 shares, an increase of 152.0% from the March 31st total of 80,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 520,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Snow Lake Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $81,000. JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $202,841,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $576,000. Finally, Murchinson Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Snow Lake Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $595,000.

Get Snow Lake Resources alerts:

NASDAQ:LITM opened at $4.74 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.77. Snow Lake Resources has a 12 month low of $4.24 and a 12 month high of $18.42.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., a natural resource exploration company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral resources in Canada. The company explores for lithium mineral resources. Its primary asset is the Thompson Brothers Lithium property, which consists of 38 contiguous mining claims located in Manitoba.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Snow Lake Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snow Lake Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.