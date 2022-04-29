Short Interest in Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Declines By 50.0%

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of SBSAA opened at $3.00 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.20. Spanish Broadcasting System has a fifty-two week low of $1.60 and a fifty-two week high of $5.60.
About Spanish Broadcasting System
