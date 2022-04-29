Short Interest in Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Grows By 131.4%

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 258,200 shares, an increase of 131.4% from the March 31st total of 111,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 129.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SQNXF opened at $40.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.41. Square Enix has a fifty-two week low of $38.42 and a fifty-two week high of $63.56.

Square Enix (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter. Square Enix had a return on equity of 19.38% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business had revenue of $954.22 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect that Square Enix will post 3.26 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Square Enix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 26th.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

