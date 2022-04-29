Short Interest in Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF) Rises By 94.7%

Stella-Jones Inc. (OTCMKTS:STLJF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 189,400 shares, an increase of 94.7% from the March 31st total of 97,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 172.2 days.

STLJF traded up $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.15. 1,000 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,525. Stella-Jones has a 12-month low of $26.97 and a 12-month high of $44.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.42 and a 200 day moving average of $31.99.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STLJF. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$58.00 in a report on Friday, March 11th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Stella-Jones presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and wood utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge and crossing timbers, foundation and marine piling, construction timbers, crane mats, fence posts, and highway guardrail posts; and coal tar-based products.

